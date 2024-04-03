B.C. man convicted of child exploitation for involvement in international porn ring

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 6:36 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 6:42 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — A British Columbia man has been convicted for his involvement in an international online group dedicated to trafficking child pornography.

The province’s RCMP division says in a release that 34-year-old Joel Andy Daigle from Surrey was charged with child exploitation in April 2020 and has been sentenced to an 18-month conditional term to be served in the community.

Police say Daigle has also received a 20-year order relating to the Sex Offender Information Registration Act, with conditions governing his access to children under 16.

Mounties say that in November 2018 they were told about an undercover operation by a police officer in North Carolina who posed as a 14-year-old girl to infiltrate a messaging group involved in the sexual exploitation of children and trafficking pornography.

Police in the U.S. say the detective identified members of the group around the world, including B.C., and the RCMP executed a search warrant at Daigle’s home in April 2019.

RCMP say 23 people have been arrested around the world, with the group’s administrator sentenced to 65 months in jail in North Carolina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

38m ago

Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget
Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget

The elimination of seniors programs along with scaling back adult day schools and outdoor education are among the recommendations the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will consider at its special budget...

5h ago

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

6h ago

Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus
Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus

Toronto Police have identified a suspect after a person was attacked from behind as they were boarding a TTC bus last Friday. Investigators say the victim was getting onto a bus in the Kipling Avenue...

55m ago

