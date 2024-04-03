BlackBerry reports US$56 million loss in Q4, revenue hits US$173M

WATERLOO, Australia — BlackBerry Ltd. says it lost US$56 million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of US$495 million a year ago.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company, which reports its earnings in U.S. dollars, says the fourth-quarter loss amounts to 10 cents US per diluted share compared with a loss of 85 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

BlackBerry says its revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 29 was US$173 million compared with US$151 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Revenue from its internet of things business came in at US$66 million, up from US$53 million in the prior fourth quarter.

BlackBerry’s cybersecurity revenue totalled US$92 million, up from the US$88 million seen a year earlier.

In recent months, BlackBerry has been working to separate its Internet of Things and cybersecurity divisions from one another.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press