BlackBerry reports US$56 million loss in Q4, revenue hits US$173M

The BlackBerry logo is shown in the lobby of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 5:44 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 5:56 pm.

WATERLOO, Australia — BlackBerry Ltd. says it lost US$56 million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of US$495 million a year ago.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company, which reports its earnings in U.S. dollars, says the fourth-quarter loss amounts to 10 cents US per diluted share compared with a loss of 85 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

BlackBerry says its revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 29 was US$173 million compared with US$151 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Revenue from its internet of things business came in at US$66 million, up from US$53 million in the prior fourth quarter.

BlackBerry’s cybersecurity revenue totalled US$92 million, up from the US$88 million seen a year earlier.

In recent months, BlackBerry has been working to separate its Internet of Things and cybersecurity divisions from one another.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

40m ago

Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget
Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget

The elimination of seniors programs along with scaling back adult day schools and outdoor education are among the recommendations the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will consider at its special budget...

5h ago

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

6h ago

Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus
Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus

Toronto Police have identified a suspect after a person was attacked from behind as they were boarding a TTC bus last Friday. Investigators say the victim was getting onto a bus in the Kipling Avenue...

57m ago

