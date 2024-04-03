The Big Story

What does the carbon price increase actually mean for you?

A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto on April 1, 2019
A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto on April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 3, 2024 8:11 am.

In today’s the Big Story Podcast, depending on which party you listen to, the carbon tax — or “price on pollution” — will either cost or save you money. But what isn’t debatable is that the government’s signature policy has been under unprecedented attack over the past year, and the increase that kicked in on April 1 was met with protests and scorn around the country.

Cormac Mac Sweeney is the Parliament Hill reporter for CityNews. He says the Conservatives have been able to use the opposition to the carbon tax to their own advantage.

“Poilievre has seized on the opportunity, and politically, it’s been a huge winner for him. His party’s been riding high in the polls for many months, while the Liberals have been suffering,” says Mac Sweeney.

So will you actually feel the carbon tax increase, and if so, when? Where does the policy stand five years after implementation? And will it die a death of a thousand cuts?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals
'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals

If you've hit it big or small when playing sports betting or lotto games using OLG's online platform and can't get your hands on the money, you're not alone. Landon Williams contacted CityNews Speakers...

7m ago

Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station
Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station

Toronto police have released security camera images of a 42-year-old man wanted in an alleged unprovoked assault at Islington subway station in March. Police say they received a call for an assault...

25m ago

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals
'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals

If you've hit it big or small when playing sports betting or lotto games using OLG's online platform and can't get your hands on the money, you're not alone. Landon Williams contacted CityNews Speakers...

7m ago

Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station
Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station

Toronto police have released security camera images of a 42-year-old man wanted in an alleged unprovoked assault at Islington subway station in March. Police say they received a call for an assault...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

17m ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

14h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

14h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

15h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

More Videos