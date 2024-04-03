What does the carbon price increase actually mean for you?

In today’s the Big Story Podcast, depending on which party you listen to, the carbon tax — or “price on pollution” — will either cost or save you money. But what isn’t debatable is that the government’s signature policy has been under unprecedented attack over the past year, and the increase that kicked in on April 1 was met with protests and scorn around the country.

Cormac Mac Sweeney is the Parliament Hill reporter for CityNews. He says the Conservatives have been able to use the opposition to the carbon tax to their own advantage.

“Poilievre has seized on the opportunity, and politically, it’s been a huge winner for him. His party’s been riding high in the polls for many months, while the Liberals have been suffering,” says Mac Sweeney.

So will you actually feel the carbon tax increase, and if so, when? Where does the policy stand five years after implementation? And will it die a death of a thousand cuts?