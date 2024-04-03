Chiefs’ Rice takes ‘full responsibility’ for his part in Dallas sports car crash that injured four

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said Wednesday, April 3, 2024, that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in a weekend wreck involving speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway and resulted in minor injuries to four people. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 4:24 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 4:56 pm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said Wednesday that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in a weekend wreck involving speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway and resulted in minor injuries to four people.

Rice was leasing a Lamborghini SUV that police said was speeding along with a Corvette on North Central Expressway on Saturday. The crash ultimately involved six vehicles, police said, and the occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene without providing information or determining whether anyone needed medical attention.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote in a post to his Instagram Story. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

An attorney for Rice said earlier this week that the NFL player was cooperating with authorities but did not elaborate. The Chiefs also said they were aware of the crash but declined additional comment.

Police have not released any information about the other people involved in the wreck.

Rice was leasing the Lamborghini from The Classic Lifestyle, said Kyle Coker, an attorney for the Dallas-based exotic car rental company. Under the terms of the lease, Rice would have been the only person allowed to drive the vehicle, which rents for about $1,750 a day and is worth about $250,000.

Rice’s attorney, state Sen. Royce West, said Rice “will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.” West did not respond to questions Tuesday and has not said whether Rice was driving one of the vehicles.

Rice was born in Philadelphia but grew up in the Fort Worth, Texas, suburb of North Richland Hills. He played college football at nearby SMU, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put the wide receiver on the radar of NFL teams.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of last year’s draft, and he quickly became one of the only dependable options in their passing game. With exceptional quickness off the line of scrimmage, Rice finished second on the team to Travis Kelce with 73 receptions for 938 yards while leading the Chiefs with seven touchdown receptions.

Rice may have been even better in the playoffs. He had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown, including six catches for 39 yards against San Francisco in the Super Bowl, helping the Chiefs win their third Lombardi Trophy in five years.

___

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Dave Skretta, The Associated Press


