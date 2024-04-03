Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros in 9th inning

Davis Schneider hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

A night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win, Toronto saw its scoreless streak stretch to 19 innings. The Blue Jays trailed 1-0 entering the ninth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled starting the inning, but Bo Bichette grounded into a double play. Hader walked Justin Turner, bringing up Schneider.

Schneider’s soaring shot sailed to centre field, putting the Blue Jays on top 2-1 and setting off a celebration in the Toronto dugout.

“It was my first time ever facing Josh Hader,” Schneider later recalled. “He has a really good track record and he’s a really good closer. But you’ve got to try to keep calm. If you try to overdo things, that’s where bad things are going to happen. I’m glad I calmed my nerves.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider raved about Davis Schneider’s performance.

“He’s really, really calm for a young player,” the manager said. “And I think that he was probably trying some new things in spring and kind of got back to what he’s good at. So it’s a constant game of adjustments, and I think he was aware of that. And love where he’s at right now and just trying to continue to put him in spots to do what he did tonight.”

Toronto starter José Berríos yielded six hits and one run in six innings in another solid start after getting the win on opening day. Chad Green (1-0) pitched the final four outs for the victory.

Turner had three hits, with two doubles for the Blue Jays, and his walk in the ninth proved to be the difference.

Jose Altuve had two hits, and his solo homer in the fourth was all the offense the Astros could muster.

Houston starter Framber Valdez allowed six hits and struck out five without a walk. He bounced back after allowing three runs and tying a career-high with six walks on opening day but not factoring in the decision in a loss to the Yankees.

Bichette, who missed the previous two games with neck spasms, got Toronto’s first hit since Sunday on a single with two outs in the first. Turner followed with a double to left field. But Alvarez threw to Bregman at third and his throw home was just in time for Victor Caratini to tag a sliding Bichette before he tagged home.