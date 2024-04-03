Disney shareholders back CEO Iger, rebuff activist shareholders who wanted to shake up the company

FILE- Nelson Peltz is interviewed on Oct. 10, 2017 in Cincinnati. During the Disney company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, April 3, 2024, investors will decide whether to back Disney chief executive Bob Iger, or grant two board seats to activist investor Peltz and his Trian Partners. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) The Cincinnati Enquirer

By The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 1:56 pm.

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Disney shareholders rallied behind longtime CEO Robert Iger, voting Wednesday to rebuff activist investor Nelson Peltz and his ally, former Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo, who had sought seats on the company’s board.

The company had recommended a slate of directors that did not include Peltz or Rasulo.

The dissident shareholders had said in a preliminary proxy filing that they wanted to replace Iger at Disney and align management pay with performance. Despite their loss, they declared a victory of sorts following the vote, noting that since Peltz’s company, Trian Partners, started pushing Disney in late 2023, the entertainment giant has engaged in a flurry of activity by adding new directors, and announcing new operating initiatives and capital improvement plans for its theme parks.

“Over the last six months, Disney’s stock is up approximately 50% and is the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s best performer year-to-date,” Trian said in a statement.

Disney announced in November 2022 that Iger would come back to the company as its CEO to replace his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure had been marked by clashes, missteps and weakening financial performance.

Iger was Disney’s public face for 15 years as chief executive before handing the job off to Chapek in 2020, a stretch in which Iger compiled a string of victories lauded in the entertainment industry and by Disney fans. But his second run at the job has not won him similar accolades.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

1h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

3h ago

TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment
TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment

The TTC advocacy group TTCriders wants the auditor general to look into maintenance procedures leading up to July 2023 train derailment.

40m ago

Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional
Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional

An Ontario court has struck down sections of the province's panhandling law as unconstitutional. The Fair Change legal clinic launched a constitutional challenge of the Safe Streets Act, which prohibits...

35m ago

Top Stories

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

1h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

3h ago

TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment
TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment

The TTC advocacy group TTCriders wants the auditor general to look into maintenance procedures leading up to July 2023 train derailment.

40m ago

Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional
Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional

An Ontario court has struck down sections of the province's panhandling law as unconstitutional. The Fair Change legal clinic launched a constitutional challenge of the Safe Streets Act, which prohibits...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

4h ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

19h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

18h ago

2:34
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund

The federal government is prepared to spend big on housing - $6 billion for infrastructure that new homes will need. But there's no clarity yet on where the money's coming from.

18h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

19h ago

More Videos