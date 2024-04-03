DNA evidence identifies body found in Missouri in 1978 as missing Iowa girl

By The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 10:40 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 10:42 am.

TROY, Mo. (AP) — Forty-six years after a Missouri hunter found a body in the Mississippi River, the victim has been identified as a 15-year-old girl from Iowa.

Authorities in Lincoln County, Missouri, announced Tuesday that DNA evidence and other scientific investigation were key in determining the body was that of Helen Renee Groomes, who disappeared from Ottumwa, Iowa. Her body was found in the river near Elsberry, Missouri, in March 1978.

An autopsy performed at the time determined the body was likely that of a woman age 30 to 40. Investigators had little to go on except a cat’s eye ring on a finger and a tattoo with a hard-to-read name on her left arm. The manner of death was classified as “undetermined.” Coroners believed she had been dead for about four months before the body was found.

The remains were buried in the Troy, Missouri, City Cemetery with the gravestone reading, “Lincoln County Jane Doe.”

Coroner Dan Heavin had the body exhumed in October and turned to anthropology students and faculty at Southeast Missouri State University, a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said. Bone and dental analysis was performed, and samples of DNA were submitted to a private lab for forensic genome sequencing.

The lab, Othram Inc., built a genealogical profile that helped generate new leads in the investigation, the sheriff’s department said. The new evidence led the coroner’s office to track down Kevin Groomes, Helen’s brother.

Kevin Groomes told KSDK-TV that his sister went missing in 1977. He said he was the one who put the tattoo on her arm, which read “Del,” a nickname for her boyfriend at the time.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa has opened a new investigation into the death, the agency said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected Code Grey service outage at several Toronto hospitals is resulting in some appointment and procedure delays. The UHN shared a post on X, formerly...

updated

1h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

19m ago

Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals
Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals

A taxidermist from Ontario is facing fraud charges of over $1.2 million after investigators determined he allegedly submitted multiple claims that a faulty refrigeration system ruined the authenticity...

3m ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

2h ago

