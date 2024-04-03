Drawing nears for $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that is 9th largest in US history

FILE - A Powerball lottery ticket is dipslayed seen inside a convenience store, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night, April 3. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, FIle)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 1:06 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 1:12 am.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot on Jan. 1, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials note that thousands of people have won smaller prizes, which range from $2 to $2 million.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $527.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press


Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people. ...

1h ago

Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march
Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard...

4h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

7h ago

Queen's University says new medical school admissions process will increase diversity
Queen's University says new medical school admissions process will increase diversity

One of Canada's top medical schools says it is changing its admissions process, hoping to reduce "systemic barriers" facing low-income and diverse candidates seeking to become doctors. The School of...

3h ago

