Edmonton mayor says city will investigate case of 11-year-old boy killed by dogs

Edmonton’s mayor says the city will investigate the case of an 11-year-old boy killed this week in an attack by two large dogs at a southside home.

Amarjeet Sohi says it will review previous complaints made to animal control officials about the two dogs to determine if there were any gaps in how they were handled.

The city says animal control officers had been called to the home about two other attacks earlier this year and that there was a history of complaints over incessant barking.

Police say officers responded to the home Monday evening and found the boy severely hurt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Signs are posted at the home warning passersby to beware of dogs, and one neighbour says she now worries about the safety of her child on the street.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

