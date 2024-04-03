Federal budget to include more money for apartment construction loans

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 10:41 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 10:42 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government is setting aside another $15 billion in the upcoming budget for its apartment construction loan program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the funding will help build another 30,000 apartments within the next 10 years.

The government is also reforming the program to extend loan terms and expand financing to housing for students and seniors. 

The announcement is part of the Liberals’ pre-budget tour of the country.

On Tuesday, Trudeau announced a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding and a $400 million top-up to the housing accelerator fund.

The Liberals also say the funding for provinces and territories will come with conditions, including adopting the recently announced renters’ bill of rights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected Code Grey service outage at several Toronto hospitals is resulting in some appointment and procedure delays. The UHN shared a post on X, formerly...

updated

3m ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

24m ago

Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals
Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals

A taxidermist from Ontario is facing fraud charges of over $1.2 million after investigators determined he allegedly submitted multiple claims that a faulty refrigeration system ruined the authenticity...

7m ago

No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend
No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend

GO Transit riders who plan on heading into downtown Toronto on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail lines this weekend, take note: trains won't be running on a portion of both lines due to Ontario Line...

4m ago

Top Stories

'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected Code Grey service outage at several Toronto hospitals is resulting in some appointment and procedure delays. The UHN shared a post on X, formerly...

updated

3m ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

24m ago

Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals
Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals

A taxidermist from Ontario is facing fraud charges of over $1.2 million after investigators determined he allegedly submitted multiple claims that a faulty refrigeration system ruined the authenticity...

7m ago

No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend
No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend

GO Transit riders who plan on heading into downtown Toronto on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail lines this weekend, take note: trains won't be running on a portion of both lines due to Ontario Line...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

1h ago

2:51
Challenges and dangers of getting aid to Gaza
Challenges and dangers of getting aid to Gaza

As the latest Israeli strike kills seven volunteers, Cynthia Mulligan speaks to the head of an organization that provides thousands of hot meals to Gaza about the difficulties of getting aid to the war torn area

1h ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

16h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

15h ago

2:34
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund

The federal government is prepared to spend big on housing - $6 billion for infrastructure that new homes will need. But there's no clarity yet on where the money's coming from.

15h ago

More Videos