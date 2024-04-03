Homicide unit investigating after man’s body found near water’s edge at Hamilton park

Hamilton police homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found at a park near the water’s edge Tuesday morning.

Police say a passerby was walking her dog at Pier 4 Park, near James Street North and Burlington Street East, around 8 a.m. when she came across an unresponsive man at the north end of the park, steps away from the Leander Boat Club.

She called 911 and began CPR while waiting for emergency crews to arrive, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update on Wednesday, Det.-Sgt. Sara Beck identified the man as 50-year-old Jason Gallant, from the Hamilton area.

“He is known to police. We are continuing to work with his background in terms of why he was there and what he was doing in the days leading up to it,” she said.

Beck said homicide has been called in as the death has been deemed suspicious, but she did not elaborate on the nature of the victim’s injuries.

The cause of death is not yet known and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

“We believe that he was there for hours, that this occurred sometime overnight. We have information that there were residents from the area in the park and utilizing the space right up until dusk, so we believe that it happened overnight.”

Police continue to canvas the area and are collecting video, in an attempt to identify potential person(s) of interest and any vehicles that may be involved.