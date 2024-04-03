Lamborghini ‘joyride’ by 13-year-old ends in total write off: West Vancouver police

A crashed Lamborghini is shown in a West Vancouver Police handout photo. Police in West Vancouver say a “joyride” by a 13-year-old in their parent’s Lamborghini set off a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a total write-off by the insurance company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-West Vancouver Police **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 3:13 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 3:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Police in West Vancouver say a “joyride” by a 13-year-old in their parents’ Lamborghini set off a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a total write-off by the insurance company. 

Police say in a news release issued Wednesday that they were called to a report of a crash last week and found the Lamborghini Huracan badly damaged in a ditch. 

No one was at the scene, so officers began a search to ensure those inside during the crash weren’t hurt. 

Police say that with the co-operation of the vehicle’s owner, they were able to promptly locate the 13-year-old driver, who confessed to taking a friend along for the ride. 

The youth also admitted to being unable to control the car in the dark and rainy conditions. 

Police say the teen has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with speeding, driving without due care, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and driving without a licence. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget
Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget

The elimination of seniors programs along with scaling back adult day schools and outdoor education are among the recommendations the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will consider at its special budget...

2h ago

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

3h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

4h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man's body found near water's edge at Hamilton park
Homicide unit investigating after man's body found near water's edge at Hamilton park

Hamilton police homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found at a park near the water's edge Tuesday morning. Police say a passerby was walking her dog at Pier 4 Park, near James...

39m ago

Top Stories

Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget
Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget

The elimination of seniors programs along with scaling back adult day schools and outdoor education are among the recommendations the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will consider at its special budget...

2h ago

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

3h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

4h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man's body found near water's edge at Hamilton park
Homicide unit investigating after man's body found near water's edge at Hamilton park

Hamilton police homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found at a park near the water's edge Tuesday morning. Police say a passerby was walking her dog at Pier 4 Park, near James...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

6h ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

20h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

20h ago

2:34
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund

The federal government is prepared to spend big on housing - $6 billion for infrastructure that new homes will need. But there's no clarity yet on where the money's coming from.

19h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

21h ago

More Videos