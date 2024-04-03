Main lodge at Nova Scotia’s historic Keltic Lodge golf resort shutting down

INGONISH, N.S. — Parks Canada and GolfNorth Properties announced today the closure of the historic main lodge at the Keltic Lodge at the Highlands golf resort in Cape Breton.

In 2015, Parks Canada awarded a management lease to the Ontario-based company, which followed through with a $2-million plan for renovations at the picturesque site near Ingonish, N.S., which is inside Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

But a statement on the company’s website says that despite its investment, the condition of the 80-year-old main lodge has proven to be a challenge, and it also confirmed the closure of several cottages.

The company says it will take “tens of millions of dollars” to improve the properties to the point they would meet current standards for electrical, heating, air conditioning and accessibility.

GolfNorth says it is working with Parks Canada to develop a long-term plan for a sustainable tourism venue.

Meanwhile, the company says it will continue to operate the nearby Highlands Links golf course, as well as the Corson House & Courtyard Suites, Ceilidh Hall and the Arduaine Restaurant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press