2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Durham police
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 3, 2024 8:28 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 8:36 am.

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said.

Authorities were asked to conduct a wellness check in the area of Kings Crescent and Burcher Road in Ajax just after 10:30 p.m. on March 31.

Police were contacted after the woman failed to return to her residence for her curfew, and it was reported that she was last seen entering a vehicle with two unknown men.

Related:

Authorities later learned that the victim had been communicating with a male suspect via the French social media networking app Yubo earlier in the day. 

It’s alleged that the female victim arranged to meet with the male suspect in the afternoon, but the suspect did not show up. Later that evening, the female victim was out walking with a friend when the male suspect approached her in a vehicle being driven by another man. 

Men, 19 and 20, charged in kidnapping

The male suspect forced the woman into the vehicle and fled the area. It’s alleged she later texted a friend that she needed help and was being forced into the sex trade.

Investigators located the female victim and the two male suspects at a hotel in Mississauga. The pair were taken into custody without incident, and the woman was taken to a place of safety. She was not physically harmed in the incident, police said.

Both men were identified as 19-year-old Oneil Ford of Oshawa and 20-year-old Deshawn Brown of Pickering and have been charged with kidnapping. The two men were held on bail.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact authorities.

A support network for survivors of human trafficking has been established in Durham, and these services can be accessed via www.stopht.com.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals
'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals

If you've hit it big or small when playing sports betting or lotto games using OLG's online platform and can't get your hands on the money, you're not alone. Landon Williams contacted CityNews Speakers...

6m ago

Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station
Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station

Toronto police have released security camera images of a 42-year-old man wanted in an alleged unprovoked assault at Islington subway station in March. Police say they received a call for an assault...

24m ago

Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday
Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday

A special weather statement remains in place as Toronto braces for more heavy rain, potential wet snow and powerful winds expected to linger through Wednesday. Environment Canada warned of a Colorado...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals
'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals

If you've hit it big or small when playing sports betting or lotto games using OLG's online platform and can't get your hands on the money, you're not alone. Landon Williams contacted CityNews Speakers...

6m ago

Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station
Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station

Toronto police have released security camera images of a 42-year-old man wanted in an alleged unprovoked assault at Islington subway station in March. Police say they received a call for an assault...

24m ago

Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday
Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday

A special weather statement remains in place as Toronto braces for more heavy rain, potential wet snow and powerful winds expected to linger through Wednesday. Environment Canada warned of a Colorado...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

16m ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

14h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

14h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

15h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

More Videos