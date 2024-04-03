Mexican cartel not only forced vendors to buy chicken at inflated prices, they sold them bad birds

By The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 7:08 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 7:12 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican drug cartel not only forced vendors to buy chicken at wildly inflated prices — they sold them chicken “not fit for human consumption,” investigators concluded this week.

Prosecutors in the State of Mexico this week concluded a monthslong investigation that found the hyper-violent Familia Michoacana cartel had been forcing small stores and market vendors to buy chicken at almost twice the normal price.

But to add insult to injury, test results released Monday on chicken found at one cartel-controlled warehouse in the city of Toluca — just west of Mexico City — found additives, some of which prosecutors said were potentially cancer-causing.

State prosecutors said they are “continuing with investigations of two warehouses seized on March 27 in Toluca because of their presumed links with extortion, and crimes against consumers.”

“The seized food products are not fit for human consumption,” the report said, citing the presence of potassium and sodium tartrate, among other additives found in the chicken.

The investigation began in December, when, days before Christmas, four chicken-processing workers were abducted from one of the warehouses.

Strangely, in a country where kidnap victims are often never seen again, the four men were found later unharmed and freed from a vehicle.

Prosecutors said last week they later discovered the workers at the warehouse had been abducted by the gang as part of a dispute with rivals, because the kidnappers wanted that warehouse for themselves.

The two warehouses raided last week were lucrative enterprises, because prosecutors said the cartel threatened customers if they did not agree to buy chicken at a price of 48 pesos ($3) per kilogram higher than the going rate, which is about $3 per kilogram.

In other words, the gang, which is known for ambushing police patrols and massacring an entire town government in 2022 — sold bad birds at twice the going price.

Mexican cartels have gone to extreme lengths to diversify their income beyond just trafficking drugs, extorting money from everyone from tortilla shops to bus and taxi drivers. They have violently taken over legitimate business ranging from iron ore mining to internet service.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

53m ago

Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget
Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget

The elimination of seniors programs along with scaling back adult day schools and outdoor education are among the recommendations the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will consider at its special budget...

7h ago

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

8h ago

Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus
Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus

Toronto Police have identified a suspect after a person was attacked from behind as they were boarding a TTC bus last Friday. Investigators say the victim was getting onto a bus in the Kipling Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

53m ago

Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget
Report recommends TDSB eliminate seniors programs, Gr. 6 weekend trips as part of balanced budget

The elimination of seniors programs along with scaling back adult day schools and outdoor education are among the recommendations the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will consider at its special budget...

7h ago

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

8h ago

Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus
Police name suspect in violent attack on TTC bus

Toronto Police have identified a suspect after a person was attacked from behind as they were boarding a TTC bus last Friday. Investigators say the victim was getting onto a bus in the Kipling Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

2h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.

7h ago

2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

11h ago

2:51
Challenges and dangers of getting aid to Gaza
Challenges and dangers of getting aid to Gaza

As the latest Israeli strike kills seven volunteers, Cynthia Mulligan speaks to the head of an organization that provides thousands of hot meals to Gaza about the difficulties of getting aid to the war torn area

10h ago

More Videos