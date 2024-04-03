Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing during an altercation in Mississauga.

Police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road around 3 p.m. for reports of a fight between two men.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was originally transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition then changed to life-threatening.

Police are now looking a suspect, who was known to the victim as “Jake.” He’s described as a white man with a heavy build and a long beard. He was wearing a dark rain jacket, dark pants, and brown construction-style boots.

If he is spotted, members of the public are asked to call 9-1-1 and not to approach him.