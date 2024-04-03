Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,112.46, up 37.36 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.14, or 2.10 per cent, to $53.16 on 11.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $3.35, or 29.59 per cent, to $14.67 on 9.7 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up five cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $80.67 on 7.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 2.08 per cent, to $5.41 on 7.6 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up half a cent, or 1.27 per cent, to 40 cents on 7.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up 17 cents, or 4.68 per cent, to $3.80 on 7.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Technology. Up $1.03, or 5.46 per cent, to $19.89. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is cutting about 280 jobs, less than two months after its founder returned to the helm of the Montreal-based technology company. The cuts represent about 10 per cent of Lightspeed’s staff-related operating spending, the company said. In addition, Lightspeed said it has undertaken several other cost reduction initiatives in facilities and operations. It expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of its 2025 financial year, which ends on June 30.

WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP). Construction. Down $11.99, or 5.44 per cent, to $208.45. Shares of WSP Global Inc. fell in trading Wednesday after a prominent U.S. short-seller took aim at the engineering firm. Spruce Point Capital Management attacked WSP in a 68-page report and argued in a press release that the company “appears to be under greater financial … stress” than its filings suggest. In an email, WSP says it is reviewing the report and that it maintains the highest governance standards.

