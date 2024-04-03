Ontario byelections in Milton, Lambton-Kent-Middlesex called for May 2

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 12:22 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called a pair of byelections in Milton and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex for May 2.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex has been vacant for six months following the resignation of Monte McNaughton, who left government to work for Woodbine Entertainment.

The Milton vacancy was triggered in January when another cabinet minister, Parm Gill, resigned.

Ford has not yet filled the role of minister of red tape reduction.

The four parties represented in the Ontario legislature have all already nominated candidates in both ridings.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex is a strong Progressive Conservative riding, but Milton saw a tighter race between the Tories and Liberals in the 2022 general election.

