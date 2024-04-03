‘Where’s my money?’: Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals

OLG
An OLG prize centre is shown in this undated image. Photo: Shutterstock.

By Pat Taney

Posted April 3, 2024 9:34 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 9:37 am.

If you’ve hit it big or small when playing sports betting or lotto games using OLG’s online platform and can’t get your hands on the money, you’re not alone.

Landon Williams contacted CityNews Speakers Corner after what he calls a frustrating journey to access funds he won through Proline+, a sports betting platform on OLG.ca.

Williams signed up late last year and admitted the process to deposit bank funds into his OLG account to bet took just a few minutes.

“Putting the money in was fast; getting it out has been nearly impossible,” he said.

Williams got lucky after placing bets on a golf match and this year’s Super Bowl.

“In total, I won just under $1,000, and I’ve been unable to get those funds transferred to my bank account.”

He’s been trying since late January.

OLG cites delays, and users aren’t happy

Whether it’s Proline+ or various lotto or slot games, users will see their winnings on their player dashboard, but until their bank account is verified, they cannot access the money.

“I have sent them all the requested paperwork, and we haven’t even reached the withdrawal stage yet,” Williams said. “It’s just the verification of the documents that is taking way too long.”

Related:

Williams says he has sent numerous emails to the OLG.

“I’m not getting a lot of response or cooperation, and I can’t be the only one dealing with this.”

OLG tells Speakers Corner there have been delays in the process.

“OLG has a responsibility to ensure that the ownership of all bank accounts added to OLG.ca are verified,” an OLG spokesperson said. “Our verification process is aligned with the Standards for Internet Gaming set out by our regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).”

OLG says the delays are due to an influx of customers who took part in their Super Bowl LVIII promotion. Users were able to bet $50 and get a $500 sports bonus and a $50 casino credit. The massive number of customers who took part has led to a backlog in verifying all of their bank accounts.

“We have doubled the staff, all of whom are working overtime, to perform the important regulatory requirement of verifying these new customer bank accounts. We will continue to add skilled resources until this matter is resolved,” OLG added.

OLG said they’re making headway.

“As a result of these increased efforts, we have been able to complete a majority of the requests from these new Super Bowl customers. Less than one-quarter of outstanding requests remain.”

OLG apologized to customers experiencing delays, but Williams said they should have anticipated this after heavily marketing their products.

“I’m seeing OLG ads during every hockey broadcast and on every Instagram reel,” he said. “If it’s a staffing issue, they should’ve been better prepared.”

