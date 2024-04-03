Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon

An orphaned orca calf is shown in a lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., on Tuesday April 2, 2024. The two year-old orca has been alone in the tidal lagoon near Little Espinosa Inlet since March 23 when its pregnant mother became trapped by the low tide and died on the rocky beach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 4:12 am.

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.

Federal Fisheries Department rescue team members say they will now look to observe if the orca calf will eat harbour seal remains placed at areas of the lagoon where the young killer whale is known to frequent.

Paul Cottrell, the department’s Pacific region marine mammal co-ordinator, says the rescue team has yet to see the orca calf eat anything from the lagoon, though the animal was photographed with a bird in its mouth.

But he says the lagoon does offer feeding opportunities for the young orca as it is plentiful with fish.

The orca calf has been alone in the lagoon near Zeballos since last month after its pregnant mother became beached on the rocky shore at low tide and died.

Cottrell says marine mammal experts have yet to examine recent drone footage to determine the orca calf’s state of health, but it appears active and shows no signs of deteriorating condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving seven people dead. ...

45m ago

Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march
Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard...

7h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

10h ago

Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late
Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late

Davis Schneider hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. A night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter...

2m ago

Top Stories

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving seven people dead. ...

45m ago

Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march
Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard...

7h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

10h ago

Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late
Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late

Davis Schneider hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. A night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

10h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

9h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

10h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

17h ago

More Videos