Russia’s security head says the US shares blame for a concert hall attack that killed 144

By Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 6:45 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 6:56 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The head of Russia’s national security council on Wednesday contended that the United States shares blame for the attack by gunmen on a Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people, even though a branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Since the March 22 attack at the Crocus City Hall, the deadliest on Russian soil in two decades, Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have repeatedly claimed, without presenting evidence, that it was organized by Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion for more than two years.

An affiliate of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and Kyiv has consistently denied involvement.

“They are trying to impose on us that the terrorist act was committed not by the Kyiv regime, but by supporters of radical Islamic ideology, perhaps members of the Afghan branch of IS,” security council head Nikolai Patrushev said at a meeting in the Kazakhstan capital Astana of security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The SCO is a nine-country regional security and economic bloc that includes China, India and Iran.

“However, it is much more important to quickly establish who is the customer and sponsor of this monstrous crime. Its traces lead to the Ukrainian special services. But everyone knows that the Kyiv regime is not independent and is completely controlled by the United States,” Patrushev said.

Four suspected gunmen were captured the day after the attack in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. Putin and other officials claim that the gunmen had arranged for passage into Ukraine. Six other suspected accomplices have also been arrested.

The attack came two weeks after the United States Embassy in Russia issued a warning that it was monitoring reports of planned terrorist attacks on public targets. The U.S. State Department said information about the planned attacks was passed on to Russian officials.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined comment in a conference call on a report in the Washington Post that U.S. officials had specifically identified Crocus City Hall as a potential target, saying that was a matter for security services.

Also Wednesday, the Russian prosecutor-general’s office sent information requests to the U.S., Germany, France and Cyprus over Western countries’ potential involvement in terrorist attacks on Russia, state news agency Tass reported.

Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

5m ago

Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday
Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday

A special weather statement remains in place as Toronto braces for more heavy rain, potential wet snow and powerful winds expected to linger through Wednesday. Environment Canada warned of a Colorado...

updated

1h ago

Death of missing Ontario man in Caledon ruled a homicide: OPP
Death of missing Ontario man in Caledon ruled a homicide: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 65-year-old man who was reported missing in late March was found dead in Caledon, with authorities determining the cause of death to be a homicide. On April 1,...

1h ago

Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people
Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people, sending others scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings...

44m ago

