Suspects in the stabbing of an Iranian presenter fled UK after attack, counterterrorism police say

By The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 4:46 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 4:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — British counterterrorism police investigating the stabbing of a journalist who works for a TV channel critical of the Iranian government said that three suspects had fled the country within hours of the attack.

Pouria Zeraati, a presenter at London-based Iran International, was stabbed in the leg Friday afternoon outside his home in London. Police said Zeraati, who has been released from a hospital, was attacked by two men who fled in a car driven by a third man.

“We have established that after abandoning the vehicle, the suspects traveled to Heathrow Airport and have left the U.K.,’’ Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, said in a statement late Tuesday. “We are now working with international partners to establish further details.’’

Police said that while the motivation for the attack is still unclear, Zeraati’s occupation, together with recent threats to U.K.-based Iranian journalists, triggered a counterterrorism investigation. Iran International, a satellite news channel that broadcasts in Farsi, has previously received threats due to its coverage of Iran.

Mehdi Hosseini Matin, Iran’s charge d’affaires in the U.K., has said “we deny any link” to the incident.

Police say they have disrupted “a number” of plots to kill or kidnap people in the U.K. who were seen as enemies of the Iranian government. Officers are working with intelligence agencies to disrupt future plots and provide protection for the targeted organizations and individuals, police said.

Early last year, Iran International temporarily shut down its operations in London and moved to studios in Washington, D.C., after what it described as an escalation of “state-backed threats from Iran.” The station resumed operations at a new location in London last September.

___

This story corrects the day the statement was issued.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving seven people dead. ...

44m ago

Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march
Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard...

7h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

10h ago

Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late
Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late

Davis Schneider hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. A night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter...

1m ago

Top Stories

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 7 dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving seven people dead. ...

44m ago

Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march
Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard...

7h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

10h ago

Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late
Davis Schneider plays hero as Blue Jays stun Astros late

Davis Schneider hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. A night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

10h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

9h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

10h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

17h ago

More Videos