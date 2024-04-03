Tech industry says barriers keep Canadian companies from selling to government

Clouds pass by the Parliament buildings Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Ottawa. Bureaucracy makes it too difficult for Canadian tech companies to sell to Ottawa — keeping them from a bigger piece of the billions spent on government procurement, according to a new report from an industry group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 10:30 am.

Bureaucracy makes it too difficult for Canadian tech companies to sell to government, a new report from an industry group says — and all that red tape is keeping them from a bigger piece of the billions spent on procurement.

In some cases, companies find it easier to sell to foreign governments, says Laurent Carbonneau, director of policy and research at the Council of Canadian Innovators, which represents the Canadian tech sector.

Companies want to “sell a good product at a fair price to the government, and they find that it’s very, very hard to do that because there are lots of institutional barriers that prevent them,” he said in an interview.

Carbonneau said he’s spoken to companies in the cybersecurity and health tech space who are able to sell to other countries “without too much trouble.”

“In fact, they do so enthusiastically and they wish they could sell in Canada, but their own governments make it very hard for them to do so.”

In the cybersecurity sector, Canadian companies sell three times as much to other countries as they do to Canadian public-sector clients, says the report co-authored by Carbonneau.

The report, released Wednesday, says procurement from various levels of government amounts to nearly 15 per cent of Canada’s GDP.

The federal process has led to scandals such as the Phoenix pay system debacle, and is not serving the government’s own purposes, it said, citing a report by the auditor general that said a third of “mission-critical government digital applications” were in poor health.

The barriers companies face include the government being too specific about what it’s looking for, and a lack of dialogue that means the companies aren’t able to ask questions without risking giving up trade secrets, Carbonneau said.

“When you have a solved problem, it’s very easy to lay out the specifications for what you need and say, OK, now everyone compete on price for this and we need exactly this and no other thing,” he said.

“That’s actually a really, really bad way to buy software and any kind of innovative product where the parameters might shift during development.”

Having a very complicated system means that what ends up mattering is “your ability to navigate the system and not actually what you bring to the table.”

The process is also long and cumbersome, meaning companies can be left waiting for months or years, according to the report.

“Layers of bureaucratic approvals, while individually justifiable, collectively stretch the process beyond timelines that are reasonable for commercial entities,” it reads.

Canada could learn from systems in other countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Finland, the report outlines.

It suggests the federal government could copy Finland by creating an agency or using an existing agency to act as a bridge between government and Canadian companies.

Government should also “consider a blunt instrument in the form of an ambitious procurement target for small- and medium-sized enterprises,” it says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected Code Grey service outage at several Toronto hospitals is resulting in some appointment and procedure delays. The UHN shared a post on X, formerly...

updated

4m ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

25m ago

Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals
Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals

A taxidermist from Ontario is facing fraud charges of over $1.2 million after investigators determined he allegedly submitted multiple claims that a faulty refrigeration system ruined the authenticity...

8m ago

No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend
No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend

GO Transit riders who plan on heading into downtown Toronto on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail lines this weekend, take note: trains won't be running on a portion of both lines due to Ontario Line...

5m ago

Top Stories

'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected Code Grey service outage at several Toronto hospitals is resulting in some appointment and procedure delays. The UHN shared a post on X, formerly...

updated

4m ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

25m ago

Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals
Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals

A taxidermist from Ontario is facing fraud charges of over $1.2 million after investigators determined he allegedly submitted multiple claims that a faulty refrigeration system ruined the authenticity...

8m ago

No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend
No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend

GO Transit riders who plan on heading into downtown Toronto on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail lines this weekend, take note: trains won't be running on a portion of both lines due to Ontario Line...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

1h ago

2:51
Challenges and dangers of getting aid to Gaza
Challenges and dangers of getting aid to Gaza

As the latest Israeli strike kills seven volunteers, Cynthia Mulligan speaks to the head of an organization that provides thousands of hot meals to Gaza about the difficulties of getting aid to the war torn area

1h ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

16h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

15h ago

2:34
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund

The federal government is prepared to spend big on housing - $6 billion for infrastructure that new homes will need. But there's no clarity yet on where the money's coming from.

15h ago

More Videos