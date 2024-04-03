Tilman Michael to become Metropolitan Opera chorus director, succeeding Donald Palumbo

This image released by Oper Frankfurt shows Tilman Michael, who will become chorus director of the Metropolitan Opera next season following the retirement of Donald Palumbo after 17 years as chorus master. (Kirsten Bucher/Oper Frankfurt via AP) © Kirsten Bucher

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 2:08 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 2:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tilman Michael will become chorus director of the Metropolitan Opera next season following the retirement of Donald Palumbo after 17 years as chorus master.

Michael, 49, was chorus master at the National Theater in Mannheim, Germany, then has held the same job at Oper Frankfurt since 2014–15. He spent 10 years assisting the chorus master at the annual Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth.

Michael worked with Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in 2019 during performances of Shostakovich’s 13th symphony with the Rotterdam Philharmonic and the choir of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra. Nézet-Séguin and Thomas Lausmann, the Met’s director of music administration, approached Michael for the job last year.

Lausmann attended a performance of Verdi’s “Don Carlo” in Frankfurt and Michael traveled to the Met to listen to the chorus in Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” and Puccini’s “Turandot.” His hiring was announced Tuesday.

“The Metropolitan Opera House is a special house and one of the most important opera houses in the world,” Michael said. “Of course, New York is a very, very, interesting and vibrant city which offered I think many opportunities.”

The orchestra and chorus are central elements of the company, which presents up to seven performances of four works in any week and 18 operas during a season. The chorus has 74 regular members plus 85 extra choristers.

Michael spent a day working with the Met chorus, as did other candidates, Met general manager Peter Gelb said.

“Yannick and Thomas were convinced that he was the right person for the Met,” Gelb said. “He was one of the leading candidates from the beginning who was invited to come to the Met and to try out, to have a working session or two with the chorus.”

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

1h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

3h ago

TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment
TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment

The TTC advocacy group TTCriders wants the auditor general to look into maintenance procedures leading up to July 2023 train derailment.

40m ago

Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional
Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional

An Ontario court has struck down sections of the province's panhandling law as unconstitutional. The Fair Change legal clinic launched a constitutional challenge of the Safe Streets Act, which prohibits...

35m ago

Top Stories

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

1h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

3h ago

TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment
TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment

The TTC advocacy group TTCriders wants the auditor general to look into maintenance procedures leading up to July 2023 train derailment.

40m ago

Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional
Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional

An Ontario court has struck down sections of the province's panhandling law as unconstitutional. The Fair Change legal clinic launched a constitutional challenge of the Safe Streets Act, which prohibits...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

4h ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

19h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

18h ago

2:34
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund

The federal government is prepared to spend big on housing - $6 billion for infrastructure that new homes will need. But there's no clarity yet on where the money's coming from.

18h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

19h ago

More Videos