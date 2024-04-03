Tottenham reports record $691M revenues and says it’s ‘in discussions with prospective investors’

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Tottenham, at the London stadium in London, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 9:03 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 9:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham recorded a 24% increase in total revenues for 2022-23 to reach a record 549.6 million pounds ($691 million) and said it was “in discussions with prospective investors.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the talks were a bid to “capitalize on our long-term potential.”

“Our turnover has exceeded half a billion pounds for the first time,” Levy said Wednesday. “Whilst UEFA monies contributed, this has also been driven by increased stadium revenues from both football and non-football events and additional revenue streams.”

However, operating expenses including first-team costs rose by 21% to 487.9 million pounds ($613.4 million), with a loss of 86.8 million pounds ($109 million) attributed to “significant and continued investment in the playing squad.”

“The absolute priority for our club is to deliver on-pitch success,” Levy said.

Tottenham is currently fifth in the Premier League.

The results are for the financial year to June 30, 2023.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

