Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station
Posted April 3, 2024 9:19 am.
Toronto police have released security camera images of a 42-year-old man wanted in an alleged unprovoked assault at Islington subway station in March.
Police say they received a call for an assault at the station located at Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West just after the noon hour on Wednesday, March 6.
It was reported to police that a TTC rider and the suspect were waiting for a train on the eastbound platform when the alleged assault occurred.
“The suspect, suddenly and without provocation, punched the victim in the face,” police said in a release, adding that they did not know each other.
The victim in the alleged assault was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the suspect, Jeffrey Lovell, of Toronto, is wanted on an assault charge.
Police warn anyone who spots the suspect should not approach him but call 911.