Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station

Suspect sought in alleged assault at Islington subway station on March 6, 2024
Suspect sought in alleged assault at Islington subway station on March 6, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 3, 2024 9:19 am.

Toronto police have released security camera images of a 42-year-old man wanted in an alleged unprovoked assault at Islington subway station in March.

Police say they received a call for an assault at the station located at Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West just after the noon hour on Wednesday, March 6.

It was reported to police that a TTC rider and the suspect were waiting for a train on the eastbound platform when the alleged assault occurred.

“The suspect, suddenly and without provocation, punched the victim in the face,” police said in a release, adding that they did not know each other.

The victim in the alleged assault was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, Jeffrey Lovell, of Toronto, is wanted on an assault charge.

Police warn anyone who spots the suspect should not approach him but call 911.

Suspect sought in alleged assault at Islington subway station on March 6, 2024
Suspect sought in alleged assault at Islington subway station on March 6, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)
Suspect sought in alleged assault at Islington subway station on March 6, 2024
Suspect sought in alleged assault at Islington subway station on March 6, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals
'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals

If you've hit it big or small when playing sports betting or lotto games using OLG's online platform and can't get your hands on the money, you're not alone. Landon Williams contacted CityNews Speakers...

7m ago

Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday
Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday

A special weather statement remains in place as Toronto braces for more heavy rain, potential wet snow and powerful winds expected to linger through Wednesday. Environment Canada warned of a Colorado...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals
'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals

If you've hit it big or small when playing sports betting or lotto games using OLG's online platform and can't get your hands on the money, you're not alone. Landon Williams contacted CityNews Speakers...

7m ago

Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday
Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday

A special weather statement remains in place as Toronto braces for more heavy rain, potential wet snow and powerful winds expected to linger through Wednesday. Environment Canada warned of a Colorado...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

17m ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

14h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

14h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

15h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

More Videos