Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station

Toronto police have released security camera images of a 42-year-old man wanted in an alleged unprovoked assault at Islington subway station in March.

Police say they received a call for an assault at the station located at Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West just after the noon hour on Wednesday, March 6.

It was reported to police that a TTC rider and the suspect were waiting for a train on the eastbound platform when the alleged assault occurred.

“The suspect, suddenly and without provocation, punched the victim in the face,” police said in a release, adding that they did not know each other.

The victim in the alleged assault was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, Jeffrey Lovell, of Toronto, is wanted on an assault charge.

Police warn anyone who spots the suspect should not approach him but call 911.

Suspect sought in alleged assault at Islington subway station on March 6, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

