Collision reconstructionist to testify at Umar Zameer trial

Justice Molloy, left to right, Umar Zameer, Detective Adam Taylor, Nader Hasan and Michael Cantlon crown are shown in a courtroom sketch in Toronto on March 20, 2024.
Justice Molloy, left to right, Umar Zameer, Detective Adam Taylor, Nader Hasan and Michael Cantlon crown are shown in a courtroom sketch in Toronto on March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2024 5:35 am.

A collision reconstructionist is expected to testify today at the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was struck by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Three police officers who witnessed the incident previously testified Northrup was standing with his hands up when he was struck, but the defence says the officer had already been knocked to the ground when it happened.

Zameer’s wife, Aaida Shaikh, testified Tuesday that she had no idea they had hit a person until she heard it from investigators and thought they had gone over a speed bump.

Shaikh told the court she and her husband didn’t know the people who rushed towards their car that night were police officers and instead believed they were being attacked.

