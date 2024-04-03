Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changes to snow overnight.

Caledon in Halton-Peel is also under the travel advisory.

The advisory from Environment Canada said local snowfall accumulations could be between four to eight centimeters could fall and create slippery and slushy driving conditions.

The snow is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue on Thursday mornings.

A special weather statement remains in effect for the remaining parts of the GTA including Toronto with an additional 10 to 15 millimeters of rain expected overnight.

CityNews Meteorologist Jessie Uppal said temperatures are expected to hover above the freezing mark but there is a chance of a wintery mix.

A warm-up is expected on Friday into the weekend with double-digit temperatures and sunshine.

