Woman faces second-degree murder charge in death of child at Quebec City daycare

QUEBEC — The Crown says two people have been charged in the killing of a 14-month old girl last month at a home daycare in Quebec City.

Guenuite Kiwangala Mubwaka, 25, was charged today with second-degree murder in the death of the toddler in Quebec City’s Beauport borough.

The woman appeared today along with co-accused Josaphat Mayuba Ndele, 30, who was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Last week, Quebec City police announced the pair had been arrested in Montreal, saying the woman was charged with assault and both were charged with breaching conditions by leaving the Quebec City area.

Police were called on March 21 for a child who was unconscious at a home that was later determined to be a daycare.

First responders tried to resuscitate the child, but she died a few hours later in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

A Quebec City police patrol car in Quebec City on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Crown says two people have been charged in the killing of a 14-month old girl last month at a home daycare in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

