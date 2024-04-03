Zimbabwe declares drought disaster, the latest in a region where El Nino has left millions hungry

By By Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 6:48 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 7:26 am.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe declared a state of disaster Wednesday over a devastating drought that’s sweeping across much of southern Africa, with the country’s president saying it needs $2 billion for humanitarian assistance.

The declaration was widely expected following similar actions by neighboring Zambia and Malawi, where drought linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon has scorched crops, leaving millions of people in need of food assistance.

“Due to the El Nino-induced drought … more than 80% of our country received below normal rainfall,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a speech calling for international aid. The country’s top priority, he said, is “securing food for all Zimbabweans. No Zimbabwean must succumb to, or die from hunger.”

He appealed to United Nations agencies, local businesses and faith organizations to contribute towards humanitarian assistance.

El Nino, a naturally occurring climatic phenomenon that warms parts of the Pacific Ocean every two to seven years, has varied effects on the world’s weather. In southern Africa, it typically causes below-average rainfall, but this year has seen the worst drought in decades.

In Zimbabwe, the United Nations’ World Food Program has already rolled out a food assistance program targeting the 2.7 million people, nearly 20 percent of the country’s population, from January to March.

The first few months of the year are traditionally known as the “lean period,” when households run short as they wait for the new harvest. However, there is little hope for replenishing food stores this year, and Mnangagwa said that even more people than previously forecast will likely need food aid.

More than 60% of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people live in rural areas, growing the food they eat, and sometimes small surpluses that can be sold to cover expenses such as school fees. With relatively little participation in the cash economy, many of those won’t be able to buy food even when it’s available in markets.

Zimbabwe, once a regional agricultural powerhouse and grain exporter, has in recent years relied more and more on aid agencies to avert mass hunger due to extreme weather conditions such as heat waves and floods.

Mnangagwa’s declaration will open the way for aid agencies to mobilize international support for more aid, but many people may still fail to get assistance, which is likely to be targeted to the most vulnerable populations due to limited resources amid a global hunger crisis and a cut in humanitarian funding by rich governments.

Much of Southern Africa is in the throes of a food crisis due to the ongoing drought. Zimbabwe declared a state of national disaster and appealed for humanitarian assistance from international donors in 2019, after a failed crop left tens of thousands in need.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema declared the current drought a national disaster in February, saying that almost half of his country’s staple corn crop had been destroyed. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, more than 6 million in Zambia, half of them children, have been affected by the drought.

Less than a month later, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said his country needed more than $200 million in urgent humanitarian assistance over a drought that he said has affected 2 million households in 23 of the tiny country’s 28 districts. The U.N. Children’s Fund said about 9 million people, half of them children, need help in Malawi.

The United States Agency for International Development, the U.S. government’s foreign aid agency, has estimated through its Famine Early Warning Systems Network that 20 million people in southern Africa needed food relief between January and March.

These needs could extend into early 2025 for many people in areas of highest concern such as Zimbabwe, southern Malawi, parts of Mozambique and southern Madagascar due to El Nino, USAID said.

By Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

7m ago

Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday
Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday

A special weather statement remains in place as Toronto braces for more heavy rain, potential wet snow and powerful winds expected to linger through Wednesday. Environment Canada warned of a Colorado...

updated

1h ago

Death of missing Ontario man in Caledon ruled a homicide: OPP
Death of missing Ontario man in Caledon ruled a homicide: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 65-year-old man who was reported missing in late March was found dead in Caledon, with authorities determining the cause of death to be a homicide. On April 1,...

1h ago

Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people
Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people, sending others scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings...

45m ago

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

7m ago

Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday
Nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA with 40 mm of rain expected through Wednesday

A special weather statement remains in place as Toronto braces for more heavy rain, potential wet snow and powerful winds expected to linger through Wednesday. Environment Canada warned of a Colorado...

updated

1h ago

Death of missing Ontario man in Caledon ruled a homicide: OPP
Death of missing Ontario man in Caledon ruled a homicide: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 65-year-old man who was reported missing in late March was found dead in Caledon, with authorities determining the cause of death to be a homicide. On April 1,...

1h ago

Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people
Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people, sending others scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

8h ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

13h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

13h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

20h ago

More Videos