1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 9:51 p.m.

An adult male was pronounced dead.

A second male has critical injuries.

Police say all three vehicles involved remained on scene.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash or possible charges.

Officers have closed the intersection and are advising drivers to avoid the area.