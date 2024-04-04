2 million Black & Decker clothing steamers are under recall after dozens of burn injuries

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 1:51 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 1:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — About 2 million Black & Decker-branded clothing steamers are now under recall after consumers reported dozens of burn injuries that resulted from hot water spewing out of the devices.

Empower Brands is significantly expanding a previously announced recall of Black & Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, according to a notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Nearly 520,000 of these steamers were recalled back in November 2022. At the time, a repair remedy was offered — but there have been continued reports of burn injuries involving the repaired units since, the CPSC said. Empower Brands is now recalling another 1.6 million steamers to cover all units of the model, including those that were previously repaired, and offering full refunds instead.

The recalled steamers can spray or leak out hot water during use, posing burn hazards, the product-safety commission said.

To date, Empower Brands has received 317 reports of hot water expelling from the steamers, resulting in 82 burn injury reports, seven of which were second-degree burns. Ninety-four of these incidents —including 19 of the burn injuries — involved repaired units or models that had an updated design, the CPSC said.

The Black & Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers were sold in a variety of colors at retailers such as Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon, as well as the Black & Decker website, between June 2021 through February 2024.

The recalled products can be identified by their label, model number and UPC code — all of which are listed on the CPSC’s notice.

Consumers are instructed to stop using the impacted steamers immediately and contact Empower Brands, a subsidiary of Middleton, Wisconsin-based Spectrum Brands Inc. for a full refund.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

1h ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

1h ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

1h ago

Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York
Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale. Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around...

25m ago

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

1h ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

1h ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

1h ago

Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York
Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale. Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

19h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

21h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

20h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.
2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos