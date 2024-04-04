3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city’s west end last February.

Police were called to the Bloor Street West and Landsdowne Avenue area on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Issaih Junger, 18, of Mississauga. (pictured below)

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city’s west end as Issaïh Jünger, 18, of Missisauga. Photo: Toronto police handout

Three suspects have been charged, while a fourth remains at large.

The most recent arrest took place on Wednesday, April 3, when Dan Hakizimana, 19, of Ottawa was charged with second-degree murder.

Hassan Farhat, 19, of Montreal, and a 17-year-old youth were previously arrested on the same charge.

Fade Naim, 19, is currently wanted for second-degree murder.