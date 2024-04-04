3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police service cruiser.
Toronto police service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 4, 2024 8:05 pm.

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city’s west end last February.

Police were called to the Bloor Street West and Landsdowne Avenue area on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Issaih Junger, 18, of Mississauga. (pictured below)

Victim identified in west end Toronto shooting
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city’s west end as Issaïh Jünger, 18, of Missisauga. Photo: Toronto police handout

Three suspects have been charged, while a fourth remains at large.

The most recent arrest took place on Wednesday, April 3, when Dan Hakizimana, 19, of Ottawa was charged with second-degree murder.

Hassan Farhat, 19, of Montreal, and a 17-year-old youth were previously arrested on the same charge.

Fade Naim, 19, is currently wanted for second-degree murder.

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

5h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

29m ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

7h ago

1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat
1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing and two others have been rescued after an earthquake hit the island this week.

3h ago

