Alberta Appeal Court dismisses coal company lawsuit alleging expropriation

Alberta's top court is dismissing a coal company's request for compensation over government policies that are phasing out coal power generation in the province. Court of Appeal at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 5:26 pm.

EDMONTON — Alberta’s top court is dismissing a coal company’s request for compensation over government policies to phase out coal power. 

Altius Royalty Corp. was asking for $190 million in compensation, arguing federal and provincial moves to end such generation over climate and health concerns was a type of expropriation.

Altius, which owns the Genesee coal mine that feeds the Genesee power plant, lost in Court of King’s Bench but took its case to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

In its decision released today, the Appeal Court says Altius argued the regulations and agreements that led to the end of coal-fired power gave governments the benefit of lower health-care and environmental costs. 

Because that benefit can be assigned a dollar figure, Altius argued that qualifies it to compensated. 

But the judges ruled those benefits accrue to the public, not the state. 

“Canada’s prediction of the health and environmental benefits resulting from the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions describes benefits to the public, not … an ‘advantage’ flowing to the state,” they wrote. 

They found neither Canada nor Alberta received any economic benefit from Altius’ property. 

The court found that allowing Altius’ appeal would kneecap the government’s ability to regulate.

“Extending the concept of ‘advantage’ as the appellant suggests could have a tremendous impact on the public purse and legislative decision making,” they write.

“It is questionable whether the application of the common law can, or should, intrude to this extent on decisions made by legislators in the public interest.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

2h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

4h ago

1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat
1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing and two others have been rescued after an earthquake hit the island this week.

43m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

