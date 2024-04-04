Austrian minister aims to tighten espionage law to ban spying against international organizations

FILE - Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic of the Austrian Green party attends the first parliament session in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 10, 2020, after the new government was inaugurated. Justice Minister Alma Zadic said Thursday April 4, 2024, that she plans to tighten the country's rules on espionage, which at present is explicitly banned if directed against Austria itself but not if it targets other countries or international organizations. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 4:21 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 4:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s justice minister said Thursday that she plans to tighten the country’s rules on espionage, which currently is explicitly banned if directed against Austria itself but not if it targets other countries or international organizations.

Justice Minister Alma Zadic’s push to tighten Austria’s laws comes as the arrest of a former Austrian intelligence officer on allegations of spying for Russia focuses attention on espionage activities in the country.

Austria is a European Union member that has a policy of military neutrality. Its capital, Vienna, is host to several U.N. agencies and other international groups such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC.

Austria’s criminal code currently states that anyone who “sets up or operates a secret intelligence service to the detriment of the Republic of Austria or supports such an intelligence service in whatever way” faces a prison sentence of between six months and five years. It also bans setting up, operating or supporting a “military intelligence service” for “a foreign power or a supra- or international body,” which can carry a prison sentence of up to two years.

Zadic said in a statement to the Austria Press Agency that the country has long been accused of being an “island of the blessed” for intelligence services from around the world and lamented that “gaps in the law so far have allowed foreign intelligence services to spy with impunity in Austria.”

“We want to expand the espionage paragraphs so that, in the future, our law enforcement authorities can also act against foreign spies when they are not targeting Austria itself, but international organizations based here such as the U.N. or friendly states,” she said.

Zadic is a member of the junior party in Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s governing coalition, the Greens. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, a member of Nehammer’s Austrian People’s Party, told Oe1 radio he sees the need for tougher penalties for spying — but also renewed a call for authorities to be allowed to eavesdrop on calls via messenger services, something the Greens have balked at.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changes to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel is also under the travel advisory. The advisory from...

8h ago

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

10h ago

Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing
Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing during an altercation in Mississauga. Police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road around 3 p.m. for reports...

8h ago

Blue Jays' offensive struggles becoming harder to dismiss after another shutout loss
Blue Jays' offensive struggles becoming harder to dismiss after another shutout loss

Twice in a three-game span, the Toronto Blue Jays were outplayed and borderline embarrassed by the Houston Astros.  Monday, it was a no-hitter at the hands of Ronel Blanco, a swingman making his...

18m ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changes to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel is also under the travel advisory. The advisory from...

8h ago

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

10h ago

Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing
Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing during an altercation in Mississauga. Police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road around 3 p.m. for reports...

8h ago

Blue Jays' offensive struggles becoming harder to dismiss after another shutout loss
Blue Jays' offensive struggles becoming harder to dismiss after another shutout loss

Twice in a three-game span, the Toronto Blue Jays were outplayed and borderline embarrassed by the Houston Astros.  Monday, it was a no-hitter at the hands of Ronel Blanco, a swingman making his...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

10h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

11h ago

1:53
Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake topples buildings in Taiwan
Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake topples buildings in Taiwan

A massive earthquake bringing down buildings in Taiwan, killing 9 people and injuring hundreds more. Brandon Choghri with a look at the dramatic video, as the strongest tremor in 25 years rocks the island.

15h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.

16h ago

2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

More Videos