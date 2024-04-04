Bill Clinton reflects on post-White House years in the upcoming memoir ‘Citizen’

This cover image released by Alfred A. Knopf shows “Citizen: My Life After the White House” by former President Bill Clinton. (Alfred A. Knopf via AP)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton has a memoir coming out this fall about his years since leaving public office in 2001. “Citizen: My Life After the White House” will cover everything from the presidential campaigns of his wife, Hillary Clinton, to his views on events ranging from the Jan. 6 insurrection to the Iraq War.

Alfred A. Knopf, which published Clinton’s million-selling presidential memoir “My Life,” will release the new book Nov. 19.

“I knew as I entered this new chapter of my life that I’d keep score the way I always have: Are people better off when you quit than when you started? Do our children have a brighter future? Are we coming together instead of falling apart?” Clinton said in a statement Thursday.

“‘Citizen’ is the story of my 23-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost, and of the mistakes I made along the way,” he said.

Knopf is calling the book “remarkably candid, and richly detailed,” offering “fascinating insight into Clinton’s life — both personal and political.”

Over the past two decades, Clinton has worked on numerous charitable causes, including AIDS treatment and relief for Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. Besides “My Life,” his books have included the policy tract “Working” and a pair of bestselling thrillers co-authored by James Patterson: “The President Is Missing” and “The President’s Daughter.”

He has also been involved in various controversies, among them questions over the funding for Haiti’s rebuilding efforts and his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein (Clinton, who flew several times on Epstein’s private jet, has denied any awareness that Epstein was involved in sex trafficking). In 2018, the #MeToo movement revived talk of Clinton’s affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

A Knopf spokesperson declined comment on whether Clinton would write about Epstein or other controversies.

Financial terms for “Citizen” were not disclosed. Clinton was represented by Robert Barnett and Michael O’Connor of Williams & Connolly, where other clients include Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Barbra Streisand.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

1h ago

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changes to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel is also under the travel advisory. The advisory from...

1h ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

57m ago

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

11h ago

