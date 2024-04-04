Brazil’s federal police arrest 2 maximum-security fugitives after 50-day manhunt

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 2:20 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 2:26 pm.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police said Thursday that they arrested two fugitives who escaped a maximum-security prison in northeastern Brazil, bringing a 50-day manhunt to an end.

In February, Rogério Mendonça and Deibson Nascimento became the first inmates to ever escape from Brazil’s federal penitentiary system, a source of embarrassment for both the justice ministry and the police.

Brazil’s justice ministry said in a statement the two were arrested in the Amazon city of Maraba, more than 1,600 kilometers (995 miles) west of the Mossoro penitentiary where they were jailed.

Both were sent to Mossoro in September for their connections with one of Brazil’s largest and most dangerous crime gangs. They escaped on Feb. 14, setting off a nationwide manhunt that included regular updates on Brazilian TV stations.

Brazilian authorities said in March that Mendonça, 35, and Nascimento, 33, fled through a hole and used tools left by workers during prison renovation works to cut through a wired fence.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

1h ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

1h ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

1h ago

Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York
Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale. Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around...

24m ago

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

1h ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

1h ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

1h ago

Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York
Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale. Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

19h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

21h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

20h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.
2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos