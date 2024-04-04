Election vendor hits Texas counties with surcharge for software behind voter registration systems

Voters enter the Ellis County Woman's Building during the state's primary election, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Waxahachie, Texas. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP) © 2024 Shafkat Anowar // The Dallas Morning News

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 8:46 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 8:56 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A California-based election services company is charging several large Texas counties tens of thousands of dollars in additional fees, sending election officials scrambling to pay the surcharges to preserve a crucial system that manages their voter registration.

The state’s primary runoff elections are next month.

Multiple Texas counties contract with VOTEC to provide software to maintain their voter registration system, but the company is now asking those jurisdictions to pay more. The San Diego firm did not return requests for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

The nonprofit news outlet Votebeat reported that VOTEC sent a message to the counties last month saying the “one-time” surcharge was because some counties were behind in payments and that additional problems with the company’s payroll and health insurance provider were causing financial pressure.

Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget in Harris County, which includes Houston and is the state’s most populous, said the county received new charges totaling $120,000. Ramos said the county would pay it soon because it relies heavily on the software.

Collin County, which includes Dallas’ suburbs, said it was charged $42,341.

In a statement, the Texas Secretary of State’s office said it was talking with the affected counties and advising them on what to do.

According to Votebeat, the firm is one of only three authorized to provide voter registration software in Texas and its software is used by 32 of the state’s counties. It also provides the software in Illinois and Nevada, but Votebeat said the firm has not issued surcharges in those states.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

6h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

1h ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

2h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

9h ago

