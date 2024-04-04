Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale.

Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around 8 a.m. on April 1.

According to police, an interaction took place between the four and a person within the business. As the four attempted to flee the area, the victim chased after them and caught up with a female who then slashed them in the upper arm with a sharp object.

The woman is described as being between 19 and 21 years of age, around five feet five inches tall, with a slim build and black hair.