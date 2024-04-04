Former South Africa speaker of parliament is arrested on bribery allegations and released on bail

South Africa's Parliament former speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, at the magistrates court in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, April 4, 2024. Mapisa-Nqakula has been released on bail following her first appearance in court over allegations that she received about $135 000 in bribes. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

By Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 8:57 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 9:12 am.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The former South African speaker of parliament was arrested on Thursday over allegations that she received about $135,000 in bribes, in the latest corruption scandal to face the governing African National Congress party.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula turned herself in to police in the capital, Pretoria, on Thursday and was taken to Pretoria Magistrates Court, where she was released on 50,000 rand ($2,670) in bail.

Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence and suggested the charges against her were politically motivated with the country set to hold national elections later this year.

The developments follow weeks of controversy over allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received 11 cash payments from a defense contractor when she was minister of defense between 2016 and 2019.

Her Johannesburg home was raided by law enforcement officials, and she was informed that the state intended to charge her with 12 counts of corruption and money laundering.

She resigned as speaker of parliament and as a lawmaker days after failing in a court bid to block her arrest.

She told the court on Thursday that she was not a flight risk and would have a lot to lose by evading her trial, including her state pension and access to her Johannesburg-based children.

Prosecutors did not oppose Mapisa-Nqakula’s application for bail.

Her case has been postponed to June 4, with prosecutors saying they plan to add another defendant.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

2h ago

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

2h ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

4h ago

Keen-eyed citizen helps police arrest man wanted in Mississauga stabbing
Keen-eyed citizen helps police arrest man wanted in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man wanted in a daylight stabbing that sent another man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road...

updated

41m ago

Top Stories

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

2h ago

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

2h ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

4h ago

Keen-eyed citizen helps police arrest man wanted in Mississauga stabbing
Keen-eyed citizen helps police arrest man wanted in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man wanted in a daylight stabbing that sent another man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road...

updated

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

14h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

16h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

16h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.

21h ago

2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

More Videos