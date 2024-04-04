France’s Macron dismisses Russian remarks suggesting Kyiv and Paris had a role in Moscow attack

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks to journalists during the inauguration of the Olympic Aquatics Center (CAO) in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Thursday, April 4, 2024. The aquatic center will host the artistic swimming, water polo and diving events during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 8:08 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 8:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed Thursday as “ridiculous” Russia’s defense minister’s remarks suggesting Ukraine and France could had a role in last month’s deadly Moscow concert hall attack.

Macron’s comments came a day after a rare phone call between the French and Russian defense ministers that led to diverging media statements afterward.

A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Sergei Shoigu as telling his French counterpart in regard to the Moscow attack that “the Kyiv regime does nothing without approval of its Western handlers” and “we hope that the French special services weren’t involved in it.”

Macron said such comments “were indeed baroque and threatening, which is nothing new,” as he was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a swimming pool built for the Paris Olympics in a northern suburb of Paris.

“In other words, it’s ridiculous,” Macron added.

“It makes no sense and doesn’t fit with reality” to say that France “could be behind it (the Moscow attack) and that the Ukrainians are behind it,” he said. “But it’s a manipulation of information, which is part of Russia’s arsenal of warfare today.”

France’s defense ministry said in a statement following Wednesday’s phone call that its minister, Sébastien Lecornu, firmly condemned the March 22 attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 145 in the deadliest assault on Russian soil in decades.

Lecornu “confirmed that France had no information linking this attack to Ukraine,” the statement said.

He also condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine and said France would continue to support Kyiv “as long and as intensively as needed,” according to the French defense ministry.

The Russian readout said Shoigu warned France against the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine in the future, an option that has not been ruled out by Macron.

The call marked the first such contact between Russian and French defense ministers since October 2022.

Macron argued Thursday that it was prompted by France’s willingness to share “useful information” on the Moscow attack as part of “joint work with all those who are hit by terrorism.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his officials have sought to link Ukraine and the West to the attack despite Kyiv’s fierce denial, a claim of responsibility issued by an affiliate of Islamic State group and an advance warning that the U.S. issued to Moscow about an imminent attack.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

1h ago

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

38m ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changed to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel was also under the travel advisory but it was lifted Thursday...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

1h ago

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

38m ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changed to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel was also under the travel advisory but it was lifted Thursday...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

13h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

14h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.

19h ago

2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

23h ago

More Videos