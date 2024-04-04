Hawaii police officer who alleged racial discrimination by chief settles for $350K, agrees to retire

FILE - Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck speaks at a news conference in Lihue, Hawaii on Feb. 28, 2020. The Kauai Police Department in Hawaii will pay $350,000 to settle a captain's lawsuit alleging the police chief discriminated against him for being Japanese American. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, File)

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 9:36 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 10:12 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — A county in Hawaii has agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the police chief of discriminating against a captain for being Japanese American, including one instance when the chief squinted his eyes, bowed repeatedly and said he couldn’t trust Japanese people.

In the 2021 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu against the Kauai Police Department and county, Paul Applegate, who is part Japanese, alleged that Chief Todd Raybuck mocked Asians on multiple occasions.

According to settlement terms provided by Kauai County, Applegate will receive about $45,000 in back wages, about $181,000 in general damages and about $124,000 in legal fees. Now acting assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, Applegate, who is in his 50s, also agreed to retire from the department.

Under the settlement there is no admission of fault or liability.

Applegate’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Raybuck’s attorney, Jeffrey Portnoy, said the chief was opposed to the settlement.

“He wanted this case to go to trial to prove that the claims were unwarranted,” Portnoy said. “We refused to agree to the settlement, and therefore the chief was dismissed (from the case) before the settlement was consummated.”

Raybuck became Kauai’s police chief in 2019 after he retired from 27 years as a police officer in Las Vegas.

According to the lawsuit, the Kauai Police Department announced internally that a white officer had been selected as assistant chief of the administrative and technical bureau even though no formal selection process had taken place. When Applegate applied for the job anyway, Raybuck interviewed him one-on-one, even though department practice called for two people to conduct such interviews.

When Applegate met with Raybuck afterward to discuss the selection process, criteria and scoring, the lawsuit said, the chief mocked the appearance of Japanese people.

“Chief Raybuck proceeded to squint his eyes and repeatedly bow to plaintiff, stating that he could not trust Japanese people because they do not always tell the truth,” the lawsuit said. “He then stated that the Western culture ‘tells it like it is,’ whereas the Japanese culture says ‘yes, yes, yes’ to your face even when they think the person’s idea is stupid.”

An independent committee found the hiring process was done correctly and the chief denies any discriminatory conduct, Portnoy said.

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

6h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

1h ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

2h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

6h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

1h ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

2h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

9h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

10h ago

2:54
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead

The heavy rain could turn to snow on Thursday for parts of the GTA, but temperatures are expected to improve by the weekend.
2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.
More Videos