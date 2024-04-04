Israel advocates ask court to freeze Canadian funding for UNRWA, citing Hamas claims

<p>Israel advocates are asking a Federal Court to reverse Ottawa's decision to restore funding the main United Nations agency supporting Palestinians. Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini talks to the reporters after his hearing by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Swiss National Council, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keystone, Salvatore Di Nolfi</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2024 6:14 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 6:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Israel advocates are asking the Federal Court to reverse Ottawa’s decision to continue funding the main United Nations agency supporting Palestinians.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is joining Canadians whose relatives were killed in the Hamas attack last October in asking Ottawa to stop funding UNRWA.

A notice of application argues that allegations UNRWA staff took part in the October Hamas attack means that the agency falls short of Canada’s law on foreign aid, which requires it be provided “in a manner that is consistent with Canadian values.”

Canada suspended aid to UNRWA in January when the agency declared it was investigating whether some of its staff took part in the attack; Washington has said 12 staff members are being investigated.

The Liberals restored the funding in March, citing the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suspension of all staff under investigation.

CIJA says it’s unreasonable to restore funding until that investigation concludes.

The application also cites Israel’s argument that UNRWA has collaborated with Hamas in recent years, which the agency rejects, and it says Canadian funds are legally benefiting a terrorist organization.

Lawrence Greenspon brought the application, and says the government can fund humanitarian relief for Palestinians through other agencies.

“Turn the tap back on, but use a different water fountain,” he said in an interview.

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, is separate from the UN agency serving refugees worldwide, and has long faced criticism from Jewish groups and the Conservatives.

They point to social-media statements by the agency’s staff that they argue don’t uphold neutrality. Israel has accused hundreds of staff of being members of Hamas in documents that have not been shared publicly.

The Harper government cut off Canadian funding for UNRWA in 2010 amid allegations it was too closely tied to Hamas.

Advocates for UNRWA say it’s the best agency for effectively distributing aid in Gaza, and it maintains the designation of refugee for Palestinians who were displaced by the founding of Israel and their descendants.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly praised UNRWA last November for providing the essentials of life in Gaza, noting it’s “the only organization able to concretely do this.”

The United Nations says the recent Gaza conflict has killed more than 175 of its aid workers, the most aid workers killed in any conflict in UN history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240404170456-660f21fb772b69fd175916cajpeg.jpg, Caption:

Israel advocates are asking a Federal Court to reverse Ottawa’s decision to restore funding the main United Nations agency supporting Palestinians. Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini talks to the reporters after his hearing by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Swiss National Council, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keystone, Salvatore Di Nolfi

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

3h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

4h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

6h ago

1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat
1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing and two others have been rescued after an earthquake hit the island this week.

2h ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

3h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

4h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

6h ago

1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat
1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing and two others have been rescued after an earthquake hit the island this week.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

6h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

7h ago

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.
2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.
More Videos