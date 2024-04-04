The Big Story

A landfill, four victims and a trial with questions to answer

Family and friends of three murdered women gather at a vigil in Winnipeg on Dec. 1, 2022
Family and friends of three murdered women gather at a vigil in Winnipeg on Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 4, 2024 7:46 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s a case that sparked protests, made national headlines and may have swung a provincial election. And it’s about to head to trial. You probably know it best for the fight over whether or not police would search Winnipeg’s Prairie Green landfill — but at its core this story is about Indigenous women and the system that failed to protect them.

Rachel Browne is an investigative journalist. She wrote a piece in Maclean’s detailing the life and death of Rebecca Contois, Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and an unidentified woman. “I think the public and the family members of the victims will be eager to know what happened exactly to these women, and how they may have fallen through the cracks of the system, various systems, over the years of their life leading up to their disappearance and their murders,” said Browne. 

As Jeremy Skibicki’s trial begins this month, the landfill search has not. Why not? How did the alleged killer find his victims, and why was he free to find them in the first place? What will we learn about the connections between the women and Skibicki and could this all have been prevented?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

1h ago

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

40m ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changed to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel was also under the travel advisory but it was lifted Thursday...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

1h ago

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

40m ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changed to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel was also under the travel advisory but it was lifted Thursday...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

13h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

14h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.

19h ago

2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

23h ago

More Videos