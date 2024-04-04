A landfill, four victims and a trial with questions to answer

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s a case that sparked protests, made national headlines and may have swung a provincial election. And it’s about to head to trial. You probably know it best for the fight over whether or not police would search Winnipeg’s Prairie Green landfill — but at its core this story is about Indigenous women and the system that failed to protect them.

Rachel Browne is an investigative journalist. She wrote a piece in Maclean’s detailing the life and death of Rebecca Contois, Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and an unidentified woman. “I think the public and the family members of the victims will be eager to know what happened exactly to these women, and how they may have fallen through the cracks of the system, various systems, over the years of their life leading up to their disappearance and their murders,” said Browne.

As Jeremy Skibicki’s trial begins this month, the landfill search has not. Why not? How did the alleged killer find his victims, and why was he free to find them in the first place? What will we learn about the connections between the women and Skibicki and could this all have been prevented?