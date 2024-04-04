Laurentian selling assets in retail investment broker division to iA Private Wealth

Laurentian Bank says it's selling assets under administration in its retail full-service investment division to iA Private Wealth Inc. The Banque Laurentienne or Laurentian Bank logo is pictured in Montreal, Tuesday, June 21, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2024 5:48 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 5:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Laurentian Bank has reached a deal to sell the assets of its retail full-service investment broker division to iA Private Wealth Inc.

The bank says the transaction includes the transfer of about $2 billion in assets under administration from Laurentian Bank Securities to iA Private Wealth, a subsidiary of iA Financial Group.

Laurentian says net proceeds from the transaction aren’t expected to be material.

IA Financial Group says the transaction will involve it taking on about 16,000 client accounts, and some 30 advisors will be invited to join iAPW.

Laurentian says the sale supports its strategic focus on simplification and concentrating on areas where it can be more competitive.

News of the deal comes two days after the bank announced that Kelsey Gunderson, head of capital markets, was leaving the bank and that Brian Doyle would assume the role of acting head of capital markets and acting chief executive of Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LB)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

3h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

4h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

6h ago

1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat
1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing and two others have been rescued after an earthquake hit the island this week.

2h ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

3h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

4h ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

6h ago

1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat
1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing and two others have been rescued after an earthquake hit the island this week.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

6h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

7h ago

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.
2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.
More Videos