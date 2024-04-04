Markus Hinterhäuser given third 5-year term through 2031 as Salzburg Festival artistic director

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 3:52 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 3:56 pm.

Markus Hinterhäuser has been given a third five-year term as artistic director of the Salzburg Festival, extending his tenure in one of Europe’s most influential cultural roles to the longest since Herbert von Karajan’s reign from 1956-89.

The festival said Thursday that its board of directors agreed to a contract through 2031 with a provision that either side could terminate the deal on Sept. 30, 2029.

A 66-year-old pianist who was born in Italy, Hinterhäuser was Salzburg’s director of concerts from 2007-11 and served as interim artistic director in 2011. The festival announced in September 2013 that Hinterhauser would become artistic director on Oct. 1, 2016.

Since Karajan, artistic directors also included Gerard Mortier, who led the 1992-2001 festivals; Peter Ruzicka (2002-06), Jürgen Flimm (2007-10) and Alexander Pereira (2012-14).

This summer’s festival is scheduled to include 172 performances from July 19 to Aug. 31 plus 33 youth programs.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

53m ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

3h ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

35m ago

Supreme Court won't hear Ticketmaster, Live Nation 'ticket bot' appeal
Supreme Court won't hear Ticketmaster, Live Nation 'ticket bot' appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal by Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which face class-action lawsuits in multiple provinces for allegedly profiting from third-party ticket reselling.  The...

6m ago

Top Stories

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

53m ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

3h ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

35m ago

Supreme Court won't hear Ticketmaster, Live Nation 'ticket bot' appeal
Supreme Court won't hear Ticketmaster, Live Nation 'ticket bot' appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal by Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which face class-action lawsuits in multiple provinces for allegedly profiting from third-party ticket reselling.  The...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

3h ago

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

20h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

22h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

22h ago

1:53
Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake topples buildings in Taiwan
Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake topples buildings in Taiwan

A massive earthquake bringing down buildings in Taiwan, killing 9 people and injuring hundreds more. Brandon Choghri with a look at the dramatic video, as the strongest tremor in 25 years rocks the island.

More Videos