Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 38 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $81.05 on 18.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.10, or 1.02 per cent, to $108.53 on 12.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down $1.47, or 10.02 per cent, to $13.20 on 8.0 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 15 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $9.60 on 7.9 million shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Health care. Down 22 cents, or 5.73 per cent, to $3.62 on 7.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Down 11 cents, or 2.90 per cent, to $3.69 on 6.8 million shares.

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Retail. Up $10.01, or 9.97 per cent, to $110.37. Dollarama Inc. earned $323.8 million or $1.15 per diluted share in its fourth quarter. The result for the period ended Jan. 28 was up from a profit of $261.3 million or 91 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for the 13-week period totalled $1.64 billion, up from $1.47 billion a year earlier. Comparable store sales rose 8.7 per cent as the number of transactions rose 11.2 per cent, but the average transaction size fell 2.2 per cent.

