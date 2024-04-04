Myanmar resistance group says its drones hit targets in the capital, but army says it shot them down

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s main pro-democracy resistance group said Thursday its armed wing launched drone attacks on the airport and a military headquarters in the capital, Naypyitaw, but the country’s ruling military said it destroyed the drones as they attacked.

The opposition National Unity Government’s “Defense Ministry” said in a statement that special units of the People’s Defense Force used drones to attack the targets simultaneously.

The airport compound, which includes both a military air base and a civilian airport, is about 25 kilometers (16 miles) southwest of the military headquarters that the resistance group said it attacked.

The country’s military said it shot down seven drones and there were no reports of casualties. It wasn’t possible to independently verify the details of the attack.

The Associated Press