NASA probes whether object that crashed into Florida home came from space station

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 12:44 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 12:56 pm.

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it’s investigating whether an object that crashed into the roof of a home in southwest Florida last month came from the international space station.

Workers for the space agency picked up the object from the homeowner in Naples, Florida, last week and took it to the Kennedy Space Center, across the state in Cape Canaveral, where it is being analyzed to determine its origin, NASA spokesman Josh Finch said Thursday in an email.

“More information will be available once the analysis is complete,” Finch said.

Space debris typically burns up while reentering Earth’s atmosphere.

The object pierced the roof of a home owned by Alejandro Otero on March 8. He told television station WINK that he was notified by his son about the crashing object while he was on vacation. He came back early to check it out and found a cylindrical-shaped object weighing nearly 2 pounds (0.91 kilograms) that had ripped through his ceiling and torn up the flooring.

“I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage,” Otero said. “I’m super grateful that nobody got hurt.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

15m ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

28m ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

24m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

18m ago

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

15m ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

28m ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

24m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

17h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

19h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

19h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.
2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos