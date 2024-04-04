NATO marks its 75th birthday as war in Ukraine and rising populism gnaw at its unity

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. NATO foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Wednesday to debate plans to provide more predictable, longer-term support to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 1:22 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 1:26 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will celebrate on Thursday 75 years of collective defense across Europe and North America as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its third year and sorely tests the allies’ resolve while rising populism gnaws at their unity.

At a cake-cutting ceremony in Brussels, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts will mark the moment the alliance’s founding treaty was signed on April 4, 1949, in Washington. A bigger celebration is planned when NATO leaders meet in Washington from July 9 to 11.

Sweden’s foreign minister, Tobias Billström, is taking part in the first ministerial-level meeting since his country became NATO’s 32nd ally last month. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 drove Sweden and its Nordic neighbor Finland into NATO’s arms.

The alliance’s ranks have almost tripled over more than seven decades from its 12 founding members, but Finland and Sweden joined in record time to shelter under NATO’s collective security guarantee, after coming under pressure for compensation from populist leaders in Turkey and Hungary.

That promise — Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which has been shipped to Brussels for the ceremony — stipulates that an attack on any one of their number must be met with a united response. It’s only ever been used once, after the Al-Qaeda attacks on U.S. soil in 2001.

“NATO was founded on a single, solemn promise: An attack on one ally is an attack on all,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on the eve of the anniversary. “From that foundation, we have built the most powerful and successful alliance in history.”

Blinken described NATO as “a defensive alliance with no designs on the territory of any other country, but with a determination to protect the territory of each of its members and to do it in a way that has been unique in human history.”

Among the more recent successes as it grew from the Cold War and after the Berlin Wall collapsed, NATO would count its 1999 air campaign against former Yugoslavia to end a bloody crackdown on separatist ethnic Albanians and its effort to avert near civil war in Macedonia in 2001.

At the other end of the scale lies the operation in Afghanistan. NATO took command of the security effort in 2003 and it became the longest, costliest and deadliest in alliance history. It was marked by a chaotic retreat in August 2021, many of the successes over almost two decades abandoned.

Today, Ukraine also wants a seat at NATO’s table, but the alliance works on unanimity and there is no consensus on whether it should join. Most allies oppose membership while war rages on anyway. For now, NATO promises only that its door is open for Ukraine to walk through one day in the future.

Putin said he launched the war, in part at least, because NATO was expanding closer to Russia’s borders.

NATO allies cannot agree on whether to arm Ukraine either. As an organization, the alliance only provides non-lethal support like transport vehicles, fuel, combat rations, medical supplies and demining equipment. However, many members provide arms and ammunition bilaterally or in groups.

The bulk of NATO’s efforts since Russian troops began massing for the invasion has focused on reinforcing its own borders near Russia and Ukraine to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from targeting any of the allies next.

Article 5 was given perhaps its toughest test during Donald Trump’s term as president of the United States – by far NATO’s most powerful member country. Trump suggested the U.S. might not come to the defense of any NATO ally who declined to boost their own defense spending to at least 2% of gross domestic product, as they had agreed to do in 2014.

Trump has repeated the threat during election campaigning this year. NATO predicts that 18 of its 32 members will reach that target this year, up from only 3 a decade ago.

Hungary and Turkey’s leaders have also undermined NATO unity from within. Hungary insists that it’s time to make peace with Russia and has in the past vetoed high-level meetings with Ukraine. Turkey, backed by Hungary, also delayed Sweden’s membership to win defense contract promises.

The two are likely to test their partners’ patience again as NATO seeks a replacement for Stoltenberg, who is one of the longest-serving secretaries-general and steps down in October. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is by far the favorite for the job. Hungary and Turkey, once again, have reservations.

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changes to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel is also under the travel advisory. The advisory from...

5h ago

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

6h ago

Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing
Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing during an altercation in Mississauga. Police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road around 3 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

8h ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changes to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel is also under the travel advisory. The advisory from...

5h ago

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

6h ago

Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing
Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing during an altercation in Mississauga. Police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road around 3 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

7h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

8h ago

1:53
Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake topples buildings in Taiwan
Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake topples buildings in Taiwan

A massive earthquake bringing down buildings in Taiwan, killing 9 people and injuring hundreds more. Brandon Choghri with a look at the dramatic video, as the strongest tremor in 25 years rocks the island.

12h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.

13h ago

2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.

15h ago

More Videos